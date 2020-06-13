Virginia ChambersDresden - Virginia L. Chambers, 89, of Dresden, Ohio, formerly of Coshocton, Ohio died Friday afternoon at The Oaks at Northpointe in Zanesville, Ohio.Born August 27, 1930 in Warsaw, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Russell and Rachel (Heffelfinger) Bower and she attended Warsaw High School. Mrs. Chambers was a homemaker. She was a member of the Canal Lewisville United Methodist Church for over 50 years and recently has been attending Trinway United Methodist Church. Virginia enjoyed attending the Dresden Senior Center and socializing with her many friends that also attended the Center. She was also active in many church activities.Surviving is one son and daughter in-law, Jeffrey and Christy Chambers of Adamsville, Ohio; one daughter and son in-law, Mary Jane and Mark Thompson of Redmond, Washington; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Brooke, Madison, Allison and Abigail; three great grandchildren, Emma, Julia and Shea and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, William G. Chambers whom she married April 5, 1952 and who died September 15, 1998 and two brothers, Donald and Walter Bower.Calling hours will be 6pm to 8pm Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Sharon Williamson officiating. Burial will be in Canal Lewisville United Methodist Church Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Trinway United Methodist Church.