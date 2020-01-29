|
|
Virginia K. "Ginny" Shearrow
West Lafayette - Virginia K. "Ginny" Shearrow, 75, of West Lafayette passed away at Riverside Manor in Newcomerstown on Tuesday January 28, 2020.
Ginny was born in Newcomerstown on November 14, 1944 to the late Virgil and Mildred (Garretson) Belt. She graduated from West Lafayette High School and was a talented homemaker throughout her life, she treasured her time raising her family. Ginny was a gifted baker, many people around West Lafayette knew her as the "Cake Lady."
Ginny is survived by her son Phillip R. Shearrow of West Lafayette; a daughter Dawn S. (Steffen) Cameron of New Philadelphia; four grandchildren Benjamin, Brianna, Blake and Elizabeth (Andrew) Martina; siblings Don (LeAnn) Edwards, Bill (Kathy) Edwards, Betty McCune and Ellen Theriault all of Newcomerstown; sister in law Ruthie Brenneman of West Lafayette; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Edward Shearrow whom passed away on December 24, 2015; two brothers Roger Belt and Glen Edwards.
A memorial service for Ginny will be held at the Living Faith Church of the Nazarene, 21066 SR 751, West Lafayette on Friday January 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jim Lillo officiating, friends may call one hour prior to the service. A private graveside service will be held in Fairfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Living Faith Church of the Nazarene.
The family would like to thank all who sent cards, visited, called and prayed for Ginny during the past couple of months. She was truly blessed to have so many loving friends and family members.
The Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020