W. Fern (Quillin) Herbert
Coshocton - W. Fern (Quillin) Herbert, aged 95, of Coshocton, and formerly of Isleta, died peacefully Saturday afternoon, April 18, 2020 at Altercare of Coshocton, where she was a recent resident. Fern was born September 30, 1924 in Guernsey County to the late J. Craig and Ora (Beal) Quillin. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1942. On December 13, 1948, Fern married the late Raymond Herbert, who died on February 8, 2015. She and Raymond owned and operated a lime and fertilizer business in Isleta for 38 years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Newcomerstown.
Fern is survived by two daughters, Diane (Jeff) Meek of West Lafayette and Darlene (Jerry) Miller of Hollidaysburg, PA; three granddaughters, Jennifer Meeks and Tim Kohler of Coshocton, Melissa (Jorge) Edwards of Mont Clair, VA, Amanda (Carlos) Lamborn of Altoona, PA; two great-grandchildren, Eloise Rae and Quintin Santiago Lamborn. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth, Foster, and Floyd, and sisters Grace and Doris Jean.
Services for Fern will be graveside at West Lawn Cemetery, Rev. Paul Gerycz officiating. Contributions in Fern's name may be made to Community Hospice (716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663) or to the Isleta Methodist Church (58608 Coshocton County Rd 9, Newcomerstown, OH 43832). Services are in the care of Addy Funeral Home of Newcomerstown, and online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020