W. Jean Zeigler
Coshocton - W. Jean Zeigler, age 82, of Coshocton, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born in Sececaville, Ohio on December28, 1937 to the late Walter and Merle (Windland) Sharrock.
Jean was a 1955 graduate of West Lafayette High School.
She worked at Edmont's in 1957, and then she married Airman First Class, Floyd E. "Ziggy" Zeigler on May 11, 1957. Together, they moved to Great Falls, Montana while Ziggy served in the US Air Force, they then moved back to Ohio in 1959. Jean worked at Sears then Fashion Bug retiring in 1997. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, long rides in country and doing puzzles.
Jean is survived by her two sons, Ricky Zeigler of Alabama and Mike (Nancy) Zeigler of Coshocton; sister, Ester (Don) Royer of Coshocton; brother, Ray Sharrock of Coshocton; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband Floyd "Ziggy" of 48 years, and her granddaughter, Jayeanne.
Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and there will be a limited number of people inside the funeral home at a time. We also ask that you please wear a facemask at all times for the health and safety of our guest and employees.
Funeral services will start at the funeral home at 1:00pm on Wednesday with Pastor Lloyd Tenney officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter, 21755 TR 164, Coshocton, Ohio 43812, in honor of Jean's beloved rescued grandpuppy, Sammy.
An online memorial can be viewed at given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
