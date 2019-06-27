Walter Frank Doughty



Coshocton - Walter Frank Doughty, 82, of Coshocton passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Truman Hospice House, New Philadelphia. He was born in Coshocton on February 18, 1937 to the late Frank and Bernice (Hahn) Doughty.



He was a member of the Coshocton Rube Band and the Gideons and attended the Roscoe United Methodist Church. He previously worked for the Coshocton Grain Company and was a school bus driver, but mostly he loved to farm.



Walter is survived by his children Robert (Kathy) Doughty and Karen (Bill) Chanay both of Coshocton; grandchildren Michelle and MacKenzie Doughty, Matthew Chanay, Megan (Jason) Hursey, Summer, Cruz, Vernon, Katherine, Joseph, Melissa, Anthony, Myleah, Myl'Asia, and Frankie Chanay; three great grandchildren; brother Paul (Janet) Doughty; and several nieces and nephews.



Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his two wives, Lois (Daugherty) Doughty and Elizabeth "Anne" (Winterhalter) Doughty; grandson Caleb Doughty; and sister Elsie Fortune.



Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Sunday June 30, 2019 from 2:00pm-5:00pm. Funeral services for Walter will be held at the Keene United Methodist Church, 27100 Co Rd 1, Coshocton, OH 43812 on Monday at 11:00am with Pastor Dairel Kaiser and Pastor Dale Sutton officiating. Burial will follow at Keene Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the 4-H Endowment or the Coshocton Rube Band; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary