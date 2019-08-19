Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Wanetta "Cookie" McNichols


1947 - 2019
Wanetta "Cookie" McNichols Obituary
Wanetta "Cookie" McNichols

Canal Lewisville - Wanetta Marie "Cookie" McNichols, 72, of Canal Lewisville, Ohio died at 5:40 a.m. on August 18, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Coshocton.

Cookie was born January 7, 1947 in Coshocton County to the late John Ellsworth and Ruth Mae (Whiteus) McNichols.

She attended Conesville school and Sacred Heart High School. She became disabled in 2002 due to Crohn's Disease.

Cookie loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She is survived by her son Donald Eugene (Cathy) Saylor of Canal Lewisville; a daughter, Denise Ann (Rick St. Germaine) Nine of Coshocton; two grandchildren, Jenna Marie (Garth) Regula and Andrew Donald (Katie) Saylor, whom she loved very much. A brother, Bob McNichols of Coshocton; and a sister, Pat (Larry) Fleming of Coshocton. Cookie will be truly missed by her devoted companion and caregiver of 10 years, Gene Jones of Canal Lewisville.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Mary Kay Murray and Regina Dovenbarger; a brother, John Mark McNichols; and her special companion of 23 years, Richard "Dick" Hains.

To honor her request, her remains are to be cremated with no calling hours or services scheduled.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America, www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org. Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is serving the family. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 19, 2019
