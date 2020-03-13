Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Graham Obituary
Wayne Graham

Frazeysburg - Wayne Graham, 85, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Thursday morning, March 12, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House.

Born January 29, 1935 near Conesville, Ohio he was a son of the late John W. and Ruth (Romine) Graham and was a 1953 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. He was a member of the Frazeysburg Presbyterian Church and very active in many other community organizations and activities. Wayne was a life-long farmer and was an auctioneer for 54 years at Muskingum Livestock Auction.

Surviving are two daughters and sons in-law, Martha and Doug Myers and Barbara and Bill Jennings; two sons and daughters in-law, Charles and Dawni Graham and John and Jennifer Graham; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Naomi Crown and Mildred Mozena and a brother and sister in-law, Gerald and Judith Graham.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 62 years, Carolyn R. (Spencer) Graham whom he married February 19, 1956 and who died November 13, 2018 and a sister Lois Fox.

There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
coshoctontribune