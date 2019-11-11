Services
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-4515
Wayne Lawrence Hart

Wayne Lawrence Hart Obituary
Wayne Lawrence Hart

Coshocton - Wayne Lawrence Hart age 77 of Coshocton, Ohio passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.

A private graveside service will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Coshocton County Memory Gardens with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. A Celebration of Life and pot luck dinner will follow at Amvets Post 36, Coshocton.

Wayne was born October 29, 1942 in Tyndall, Ohio and was the son of Ernest and Rhoda Clesson (Cox) Hart. He was a sergeant in the Army serving from 1961-1964 with one year in Korea and two years at Fort Benning, GA. He later married Edith Marie Eaches who preceded him in death January 27, 2018.

Surviving are six children Alisa Lee Hart of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Ernest M. Hart II of Coshocton, Karen Lee Hart of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Virgil Edward Smith of Etna, Ohio, Curtis Allen Smith of Park City, Kentucky and Lucian Wayne Smith of Coshocton; 14 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; two sisters Anne (Charlie) Lewis and Vivian Arlene (Rodney) Chapman; two brothers Steve (Diane) Hart and Michael (Rebecca) Hart.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Ernest Noel Hart.

Free Funeral Home of Coshocton is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.freefuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
