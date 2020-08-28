1/1
Wesley S. Deffenbaugh
Wesley S. Deffenbaugh

Fresno - Wesley S. Deffenbaugh, 81, of Fresno passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Signature Healthcare, Coshocton. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on October 11, 1938 to the late Wesley and Bessie (Monlux) Deffenbaugh.

Wesley worked for General Motors for more than 30 years in Parma, Ohio before retiring. He was a very active member and past Master of the Masonic Lodge in Medina, Newcomerstown and Coshocton. He was also a member of the Shriners.

Wesley is survived by his wife, Gloria (Shattuck) Deffenbaugh, who he married March 2, 1958; children Theresa (Tracy) Crumbaker of Westmoreland, TN, Cynthia Deffenbaugh of Toledo and Lawrence E. Deffenbaugh of Fresno; brothers John (Helen) Deffenbaugh and Raymond (Ann) Deffenbaugh; five grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his son Timothy J. Deffenbaugh; grandson John Eickelberger; brother Charlie Deffenbaugh and sisters Marie Brush and Liz Morris.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Monday from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM where funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM. There will be a Masonic service beginning at 2:00 PM followed by a funeral service with Pastor Jerry Earnst officiating. Burial will follow in Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette.

Due to Covid-19, we are requiring visitors coming to the funeral home to wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com








Published in Coshocton Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
