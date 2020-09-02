William A. Abbott
Bill, born October 3, 1934, in Coshocton, Ohio, passed on August 25, 2020 at home in Tacoma, Washington surrounded by loving family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen Marie (Smith). Bill's parents were William Charles Abbott and Katherine Marie (HUFF) Abbott. His paternal grandparents were Charles Walker "Doc" Abbott and Lucy (Greene) Abbott. His maternal grandparents were Oscar Huff and Ida Lenora (Eckert) Huff. Bill was the oldest of four boys. Brothers Daryl and Jim preceded him in death and he is survived by his remaining brother Charlie. Bill and Helen have four children; Jay, David, Holli and Ken, and nine grandchildren.
Bill graduated from Conesville High School Ohio 1952 and maintained enduring friendships with many of his classmates. Bill was a graduate of the USNA 1957, received his wings 1959, earned a Master's degree in Chemistry at the Navy Post Graduate School 1968 and retired as a Commander with 20 years of service.
A 1980 University of Puget Sound School of Law graduate, he practiced law in Tacoma for 20 years. He authored seven fictional books and his autobiography. His celebration of life will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on September 12, 2020 with close family in attendance. Bill's full obituary is available at www.edwardsmemorial.com
