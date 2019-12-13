|
William Bowen
Coshocton -
William Lynn "Bill" Bowen, 78, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born August 21, 1941 in Coshocton to the late George and Mary (Lutz) Bowen.
Bill was a water well driller, an excavator and a firefighter. He has served as a Jackson Township Trustee since 2002. He founded the Jackson Township Fire Dept. in 2003 where he has served as Fire Chief. He was a member of the Coshocton County Firefighters Assn., Ohio Fire Chiefs Assn., and the Coshocton Elks Lodge #376.
He is survived by his wife, Linda L. (Guess) Conrad Bowen, whom he married September 19, 1991. Also surviving is his daughter, Rebecca Bowen Postlewaite. His granddaughter, Helena Louise Postlewaite. His sister, Dorthea "Penny" (Ron) Egler. Niece, Megan (Shane) Philabaum. Great nephews, Austin & Brady Philabaum. Step daughters, Ronda (Steve) Kidwell & Sheri Conrad. Great grandsons, Dean Conrad & Tony Skulas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Connie Medley Bowen.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church 45494 CR 23 Coshocton, OH 43812 with Pastor Ron Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the South Lawn Cemetery in Coshocton. Visitation will be held Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jackson Township Fire Dept. c/o Shelly Webb 43819 CR 58 Coshocton, OH 43812.
The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling the arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019