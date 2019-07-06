William Cognion



West Lafayette - William "Bill" Cognion went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2019. Loving Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Friend and Neighbor.



Born May 10, 1943 to the late Walter and Flo Cognion. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving daughter Mary Marlene McCoy; two sisters Dorothy and Vi and his brother Don Cognion.



He is survived by Marcia Marks, Melissa (Troy) Wann, Matricia (Scott), Bill (Season) Cognion, and David Cognion, 17 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brother Leonard Cognion and sister Ann (Alan) Otterstedt, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews; his one and only true love and mother of his children, Darlene Cognion. He was also dearly loved by the Roberts Family and his extended family in the community.



Bill was a lifelong resident of West Lafayette and retired from General Electric. He never met a food he didn't like nor a person he wasn't willing to give a helping hand to; from the volunteer fire department to the Coshocton County Handicap Society. He always gave with a smile and left you laughing with his quick wit and great sense of humor. There will be an empty seat at the school activities- but he will be cheering you on from above. His greatest pride and joy were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Pursuant to his wishes, there will be no services.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coshocton County Handicap Society, 1005 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 6, 2019