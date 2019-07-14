|
William Deringer
Coshocton - William Edward "Eddie" Deringer, 85, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia.
He was born Nov. 25, 1933 in Blissfield to the late Walter and Olive (Williamson) Deringer. He was a veteran of the US Army, a lifelong farmer and long-time truck driver. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed watching squirrels on the feeder out in his yard. He was a member of the American Legion Post 65.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Geraldine (Mizer) Deringer of Coshocton, whom he married April 6, 1958; a daughter, Rhonda (David) Sees of Coshocton; a son, Ricky Deringer of Fresno; four grandchildren, Shaun Sees, Mandy Sees, Travis Deringer, and Kimberly Deringer; four great-grandchildren, Thomas Wisecarver, Brandon Deringer, Megan Deringer, and Keyonnah Deringer; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Cody Smith; a brother, Denver Deringer; and two sisters, Dorothy Wilson, and Hazel Deringer.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Blissfield Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to The ,
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 14, 2019