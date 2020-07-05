William Elliott
West Lafayette - William T. Elliott of West Lafayette, passed away, Saturday, July 4, 2020 in his home. He was born on July 22, 1927 in Coshocton to the late Russell L. and Emma Katherine (Whittimore) Elliott. He was a 1945 graduate of Coshocton High School. Following graduating, he joined the United States Army and served from 1945 to 1947. On July 17, 1948, he married Joanne W. (Waters) Elliott, who passed away in 2008.
William was always an athlete, in high school he played basketball and football alongside his brother, John. In his later years, he was an avid golfer, playing in leagues around Coshocton and Zanesville. He and Joanne spent winters in Florida, traveling with the "Grasshoppers" travel golf league in several states. He retired from the USPS in 1986 to play more golf. His career at USPS started as a railway mail clerk between Chicago and Pittsburg, then supervised clerks in Zanesville and ended as a carrier supervisor at Coshocton Post Office. He was a life member of many local clubs, Elks Lodge of Coshocton, Am Vets of Coshocton, Am Legion of Zanesville and the VFW in Dresden.
William is survived by his children, Steven T. (Deborah Ely) Elliott and Sharon (Brad R.) Williams, both of Coshocton; Grandchildren, Lori D. Wright of Texas, Kimberly Elliott Underwood of Coshocton, Melissa (Jamie) Duling of Coshocton, Garrett T. Elliott of Hawaii, Jon D. (Tamara) Williams of Florida; Great-grandchildren, Addison J. Underwood of Coshocton, Peyton E. Underwood of Coshocton, Leah J. Haumschild of Coshocton and Bailey M. (Eduardo) Byrne of Florida.
Along with his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard H. (Winona) Elliott and John (Doris/Loraine) Elliott.
A special "Thank you" goes to Renelle Bailey for her excellent care, William loved her. Elaine and Stephanie for the meal they made for him, he called them his "Keene Girl" cooks. As well as all the girls at Am Vets for his favorite weekend breakfast and Coshocton Elks for their Fish Fridays.
A private graveside service will be held at the Canal Lewisville Cemetery for the family. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Canal Lewisville Church at 198 E Church St. Coshocton, Ohio.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
