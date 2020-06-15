William F. Mellor
Warsaw - William Frederick "Freddie" Mellor, 88, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the family home.
Freddie was born Nov. 14, 1931 in Millersburg to the late Owen Mellor Sr. and Laura (Hawkins) Mellor. He was an avid hunter & fisherman, accomplished archer, and he loved racing and riding horses. He was a talented story writer and poet as well. He was very proud to serve his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force. Following his time in the service, he worked for General Electric, retiring after 30 years. But his greatest contribution was his devotion and love he gave to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a giving, kind man that never turned from anyone in need.
Freddie leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years, JoAnne (McGrady) Mellor of Warsaw; his children, Linda (Bill) Angle of West Lafayette, Sandra (Harold) Mellor-Lauby of Warsaw, Sherrie (Robert) Waller of Granville, and Dan (Teresa) Mellor of Warsaw; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Owen Mellor Jr. of Killbuck; and a sister, Alice (Mellor) McFarland of Millersburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, John, Edgar, Glen, & Asa; and three sisters, Helen, Ada, & Ruth.
A private graveside service will be held at the McGrady Family Cemetery, with military honors performed by the Coshocton Co. Joint Veterans Council Honor Guard. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Luke 23:43 - Jesus answered him, "Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise."
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.