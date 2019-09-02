|
William "Lee" Hothem
Shreve - William "Lee" Hothem, 82, passed away on August 30, 2019 in Wooster, Ohio. He was born February 24, 1937 in Fresno, to the late Carl and Elizabeth (Selders) Hothem.
He was a graduate of Fresno High School, class of 1955. He was also a graduate from Muskingum University and attended Toledo University to further studies.
On June 30, 1966 he married Barbara Ellen Dunlevy who passed away on June 11, 2003.
Lee taught school at several schools including Newcomerstown, Smithville, Ridgewood, River View and Old Washington. For the last 45 years he worked in the electronics department at Wooster College.
He was interested in guns, trap shooting, old cars, especially 1950's Cadillacs, swimming, boating, traveling, going out to eat and a had a special interest in Mathematics and Physics.
Lee is survived by his two brothers Robert (Marde) Hothem and John (Caroline) Hothem both of West Lafayette; sister Marilyn Jean Mapel of Monroe, OH as well as several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Hothem and brother in law James Mapel.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Wednesday September 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Sonny Easterday officiating. Interment will follow in Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 2, 2019