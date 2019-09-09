|
William J. "Bill" Albert
Coshocton - William J. "Bill" Albert, 85, of Coshocton passed away at his home in Coshocton on Saturday September 7, 2019.
Bill was born on June 12, 1934 in Coshocton to the late John A. and Helen M. (Cornille) Albert. He attended Coshocton High School and spent his life in Coshocton. In his early years, he was a bricklayer and member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local #44 for 69 nine years. In 1965, he started William Albert Excavating. Bill had a true passion for his business, excavation and construction work. He loved being on the job sites seeing customers and employees; even running his own equipment just this year. Bill also treasured his time with his family, time at his cabin and at home caring for the numerous types of animals he had. He was a member of Coshocton Elks, Moose, Eagles, AMVETS, American Legion and V.F.W..
Bill is survived by his wife Jane (Moore) Albert whom he was married to for 67 years; children John W. Albert, Jerry L. (Tina) Albert and Joilynn B. (Steven) Jones all of Coshocton; 6 grandchildren Jimmy W. (Brandy) Albert, Bill (Becky) Albert, Jesse (Becca) Albert, Jamie (Justine) Albert, Caleb (Lia) Jones and Sara (Brandon) Hardesty; 10 great grandchildren with one on the way; 1 great great granddaughter; a sister Carrie Millar of Coshocton; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Jim T. Albert; siblings Marcelle Battrick, Lillian Parks, Lester "Bud" Albert and Sissy McVay.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Tuesday September 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Funeral services for Bill will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 1:00 PM with Mark Granger officiating.
Interment will follow in South Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to New Life Ministries and/or Coshocton County Animal Shelter; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 9, 2019