William J Gladstone
Cambridge - On Sunday (April 14, 2019), William "Bill" J. Gladstone, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 83.
Bill was born March 25, 1936 in Cleveland, son of the late Wilbur Gladstone and Jennie (Strasizar) Gladstone. He married Helen Jane on October 17, 1964.
Bill was a United States Army veteran. He also owned Gladstone Insurance Agency in Cambridge for many years, where he met many life-long friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Jane (Noble) Gladstone; and two brothers, James & Robert Gladstone.
He is survived by his daughters, Julia Gladstone of Columbus and Jenelle Hollingshead of Buffalo NY; two grandchildren, Thera (& Nick) Mason and Shane Lee; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Lillian Mason.
Visitation will be held Friday (April 19, 2019) from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge, where funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Father Robert Borer officiating.
Burial will be at Northwood Cemetery, Cambridge, with military honors conducted by the Guernsey County Veterans Council.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019