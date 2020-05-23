|
William "Bill" Prater
Plainfield - William "Bill" Prater, 95, of Plainfield passed away at Riverside Manor in Newcomerstown on Thursday May 21, 2020.
Bill was born in South Clinchfield, VA on February 1, 1925 to the late Godfrey and Eliza Jane (Estep) Prater.
He served in United States Navy during WWII and worked in the coal mines throughout his life. Bill loved spending time with his family and friends, gardening and flowers.
Bill is survived son Roger Lee (Tammie) Prater of TN; step son Glen Lee (Helen) Smith of Newcomerstown; one brother Franklin D. Prater; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Dollie Prater who passed away on November 22, 2018, they were married on September 24, 1977; daughters Donna Faye Cline and Lisa Pineda; five brothers; four sisters; and two grandchildren.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Wednesday May 27, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM where funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM Noon with Pastor Steve Young officiating. Interment will follow in Plainfield Cemetery where Coshocton County Veterans Council will perform military honors.
Due to Covid-19, we are requesting visitors coming to the funeral home wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 23 to May 24, 2020