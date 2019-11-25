|
William R. "Bill" Emig
Bill Emig passed away from natural causes on 11/17/19; two months shy of his 101st birthday, born in Keene, OH on 1/21/1919. He had been retired from the Firestone Tire & Rubber company since 1980. He and his wife Barbara moved from Chatham, MA to St. Augustine in 1986. They both enjoyed playing golf and walking Crescent Beach. Barbara predeceased him in 2005.
He lost both his parents at a young age and was raised by his uncle, Russell Aronholt. He attended Coshocton County schools and graduated from the U. of Cincinnati in 1940 with a BS in Chemical Engineering. He began work with Firestone in Akron, OH. He remained at Firestone during the war, deemed essential in the production of military tire production requirements. After the war, he joined the International Division of Firestone, building and directiing tire production plants overseas in Brazil, Argentina, The Philippines, New Zealand and Chile. He was respected and loved at each venue.
Bill leaves behind his step-daughter, Judy Stockmayer, of St. Augustine, and son-in-law, Ralph Stockmayer. He also will be greatly missed as "Bubba Bill" by his three grandchildren, Kristin Laverty (Plymouth, MA), Gretchen Donehower (Ashland, OR), and Graham Stockmayer (New York City), and his great-grandchildren, Griffin Laverty, and Jack and Bill Donehower, as well as his favorite grand-dog, Brady.
Bill was a longtime member of the St. Johns Golf Club Men's Association. He did have one of the smoothest swings in the group.
As the last of his generation in the family, Bill Emig was a warm, intelligent and endearing person, providing the glue through many family vacations and holiday get-togethers. There are many who will miss him in his neighborhood, his "golf-buddies," and many charities which he supported.
His last wish was not to have a service. Donations may be made in his name to .
