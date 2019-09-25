|
William Seith
Coshocton - William Arthur Seith, 93, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his residence in Coshocton, Ohio.
William 'Bill' Seith was born July 11, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Franklin A. and E. Carolyn (Fausnaugh) Seith. He served as pastor in the East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church from 1956 to 2004. He pastored; Calvary EUB, North Lima; Trinity UMC, Mansfield; Rittman UMC, Rittman; Goodyear Hts UMC, Goodyear Hts; Lorain First UMC, Lorain; Elyria UMC, Elyria; and Zion UMC, Amherst. He also served as interim and associate pastor at Vermilion Evangelical & Reform Church, Vermilion Ohio.
He is survived by seven children, Cindy (Larry) Shepherd of Deltona, FL; Laurie (Jim) Ginn of Lake Worth, FL; Cyndy (David) Bingham of Shreveport, LA; Neil (Yvonne) Elliott of Crestline; Sharon (Les) Revennaugh of Coshocton OH, Susan (Tom) Becerra of Rittman, OH and Bruce (Misty) Seith of Shreve, OH; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and a brother, John 'Jack' (Joanne) Seith; and sister-in-law Lois (Henning) Seith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife of 16 years, Mavis Jeannene (Allen), second wife of 53 years Mary A. (Hill), a brother, Donald E. Seith, and a grandson, Larry 'Skip' Shepherd II.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Vermilion E&R Church, 752 Grand St, Vermilion, OH 44089, with Pastor Nick Caichitori officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to service time at the church. His remains will be laid to rest at a later date in Mansfield Memorial Park, Ontario, OH. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw in handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vermilion E&R Church; or to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019