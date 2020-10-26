William Worthing McPeek



William Worthing McPeek age 71, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. "Bill" as he was known by most was born March 20, 1949 to the late John F. and Dorothy B. McPeek in Coshocton, Ohio. As A 1967 graduate of Coshocton High School, he found his first job with Schieff Chevrolet where he was employed for 8 years. In 1977 Bill went to work for AEP of Conesville, Ohio where he continued his career until he retired in 2009.



Bill was married to Linda K. (Medley) in 1981, by which he is survived. Bill is also survived by his two children, daughter Ashley Justice and her husband Stephen and 3 grandsons, Lukas Worthing Justice, Stephen Marcus Justice, and Jaxson Wayne Justice of Jacksonville, NC and son Jim Medley and his wife Stephanie, of Green Bay, WI; brother John S. (Shelley) McPeek of Coshocton, Ohio.



Bill was a long-standing member of the Elks Lodge 376 in Coshocton, Ohio where he served as the exalted ruler, a member of the chairs for 5 years, and bartended part time. Bill was an avid supporter of youth and high school sports, sponsoring several Seniors at CHS over the years along with several rec teams in Richlands. He enjoyed golfing and boating in the summers and coaching youth sports. Bill always took pride in building decks, cleaning up vehicles, and maintaining his yard. Bill never met a stranger he wouldn't talk to and was always willing and ready to help a friend. He loved watching the OSU Buckeyes on Saturdays and spending time with his family.



Bill was a lifelong member of The Presbyterian Church, serving as a Deacon. After retirement Bill and wife Linda moved to Richlands, NC where he lived out his days watching his grandsons sporting activities, traveling, and tinkering around the house.



Special thanks to the ICU Staff at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and to Continuum Hospice Care of Jacksonville, NC.



Per Bill's wishes a cremation will take place and A celebration of life, open to the public, will be held at the Coshocton Elks Lodge on Saturday, November 14th from 4-7pm.



In lieu of flowers the family has ask that any memorial offerings be made towards the: Richlands Rec Football Association, as Bill was an avid youth sports supporter. Checks can be mailed to RRFA at 206 E. Howard Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28540 or envelopes will be available during his Life Celebration at the Elks.









