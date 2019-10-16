|
|
Wilma J. Lagemann-Bamer
Sarasota - Wilma Johanna Lagemann-Bamer, age 96, passed away on October 6, 2019, at her home in Sarasota, Florida.
Wilma was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the late Luella Mailand Lagemann and Elmer Henry Lagemann. She graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana where she was active in their musical sorority, Zeta Alpha. After high school, Wilma attended Purdue University and was an active member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority.
Wilma was married to the late Bernard H. Bamer for 22 years. They made their home in Coshocton, Ohio, where they raised five children. Wilma was a devoted mother and a mentor to others. She was active in her church and volunteered for the Ohio Federation of Women's Clubs, serving as State Treasurer and District President.
After Wilma's domestic career, she worked 18 years as Investor Relations Coordinator with Belden and Blake Corporation in Canton, Ohio. Upon retirement, Wilma relocated to Florida.
Wilma is pre-deceased by her parents Luella and Elmer H. Lagemann, her sister Marilyn J. Lagemann, her brother Frank H. Lagemann, and her son-in-law William Fox.
Wilma is survived by her five children, Ronald H. Bamer, Nancy A. Woods, Jean A. Fox, Robert H. Bamer and Mary A. Ramsier; her sister Lois J. Huser; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Wilma will be cremated. A memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date in Fort Wayne, Indiana, involving immediate family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota Florida.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019