Wilma Priode
Lancaster - Wilma Jean Priode, 91, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Buckeye Care & Rehab, Lancaster.
She was born in Coshocton County August 26, 1929 to the late Lemert & Mollie (Ogle) Graham, formerly of Cooperdale.
She and her late husband Dwight, the absolute love of her life, celebrated 70 years of marriage on November 6, 2018. She is survived by her children, Barbara (Bill) Reed of Lancaster, Gary (Donna) Priode of Tipp City, three grandchildren, & five great grandchildren. More information on the family can be viewed at www.fischerfuneralhome.com
.
Pastor Rick Mason will officiate a private graveside service at Valley View Cemetery, Warsaw, as she is laid to rest next to her beloved husband. Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wilma's memory to the Cooperdale Church of the Nazarene, 17816 SR60, Dresden, OH 43821 and Hospice of Central Ohio
1585 East Main Street, Lancaster, OH 43130.