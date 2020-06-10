Wilma Richcreek
Gahanna - Wilma Louise (Duncan) Richcreek, 88, formerly of Coshocton, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her residence.
She was born May 31, 1932 in Conesville to the late Alfred and Blanche (Worthington) Duncan. She married David G. Richcreek on Aug. 5, 1950, who preceded her in death Nov. 21, 1995. She attended Coshocton Church of the Nazarene, where she was a member.
She is survived by a son, Marc (Epie) Richcreek of Cavite, Philippines; a daughter, Cheryl (Steve) Nelson of New Albany; four grandchildren, Aric Richcreek of Warsaw, Allison (Matt) Shupert of Dresden, Marc A. (Ashley) Richcreek of Granville, Dane Nelson of New Albany; great-grandchildren, Molly, Micah, Myles, & Madden Shupert, and Owen, Nora, & Grant Richcreek; a brother Don (Janet) Duncan of Warsaw; and a sister-in-law, Carol Duncan of Warsaw.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant, Greg Richcreek; three brothers, Charlie, Wayne, and Bill Duncan; a sister, Mary Lacy; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Richcreek.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor John Hays officiating. Burial will follow in South Lawn Cemetery. Visitation, with COVID-19 health & safety precautions, is one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to the Coshocton Church of the Nazarene, 1058 Orange St. Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.