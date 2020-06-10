Wilma Richcreek
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Richcreek

Gahanna - Wilma Louise (Duncan) Richcreek, 88, formerly of Coshocton, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her residence.

She was born May 31, 1932 in Conesville to the late Alfred and Blanche (Worthington) Duncan. She married David G. Richcreek on Aug. 5, 1950, who preceded her in death Nov. 21, 1995. She attended Coshocton Church of the Nazarene, where she was a member.

She is survived by a son, Marc (Epie) Richcreek of Cavite, Philippines; a daughter, Cheryl (Steve) Nelson of New Albany; four grandchildren, Aric Richcreek of Warsaw, Allison (Matt) Shupert of Dresden, Marc A. (Ashley) Richcreek of Granville, Dane Nelson of New Albany; great-grandchildren, Molly, Micah, Myles, & Madden Shupert, and Owen, Nora, & Grant Richcreek; a brother Don (Janet) Duncan of Warsaw; and a sister-in-law, Carol Duncan of Warsaw.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant, Greg Richcreek; three brothers, Charlie, Wayne, and Bill Duncan; a sister, Mary Lacy; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Richcreek.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor John Hays officiating. Burial will follow in South Lawn Cemetery. Visitation, with COVID-19 health & safety precautions, is one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to the Coshocton Church of the Nazarene, 1058 Orange St. Coshocton, OH 43812.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved