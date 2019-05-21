Richard (Dick) Judge, Sr., was born in Chicago, Illinois, and passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 84. He graduated from the University of Detroit and enlisted in the Air Force as a 2nd Lt., stationed at Shaw AFB in South Carolina.

Dick worked in the cement and petrochemical industries. He was also a director of River Plantation MUD, the River Plantation CIA, and hole captain for the Shell Houston Open and Administaff tournaments. He was a member of River Plantation Country Club and was known as Mr. Wednesday Night, as he chaired the Wednesday Night Scrambles for years.

He is survived by his wife Dolores and their three children: Susan Schaumburger and husband Rolfe, Nancy Judge and Richard Judge and wife Alison. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Sloane and Ryan Schaumburger, Steven Judge and Connor and Holden Judge.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 24, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Conroe with Reverend Philip Wilhite, Pastor, officiating. Dick will be buried at Houston National Cemetery.