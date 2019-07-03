After a heroic battle with cancer, Adrian Bey lost the final set on July 2, 2019.

Adrian was born in Salisbury, Rhodesia where he attended St. Edwards School and started playing tennis seriously. He joined the professional tour after graduation and went on to play all four majors. He played on, and was the Davis Cup Team Captain for Rhodesia and was elected Sportsman of the Year. After quitting the pro tour, he was ranked #1 in US 35 singles and was elected to the Texas Tennis Hall of Fame in 2010.

The only thing he loved more than tennis was his family: wife Bonnie, daughters Lynn Bey of Portland, Oregon, Julie Duvenage and husband Stephanos of Auckland, New Zealand, Shay Williams of Montgomery, Texas and son Ryan and wife Gina of Santa Rosa, California and granddaughters Alessandra and Gabriella Bey.

The family would like to thank the caring doctors and nurses at St. Luke's Hospital, Kindred Hospital of Spring, and The Woodlands Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

They would also like to thank the multitude of friends who showered them with calls, cards, love and prayers.

A memorial service will be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Faith Fighting Cancer in Montgomery County or the Adrian Bey Tennis Foundation (ABTF).