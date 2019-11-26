Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrian J. Piperi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Adrian James Piperi passed away on November 15, 2019. Adrian was a man of integrity, honesty, kindness, loyalty and generosity. We will miss his great sense of humor, his "Big A" laugh and his larger than life personality. Adrian was born in Galveston, Texas, on July 16, 1938, to Irma Colucci Piperi and Anthony Piperi. He graduated from Kerwin High School and went on to the University of Houston where he earned a degree in Pharmacy and worked as a pharmacist in Houston, Tx. He married his wife Carole in 1962. Adrian took a job with UpJohn Pharmaceuticals where he worked for 20 years. He continued his professional career as an entrepreneur and started his staff leasing company, Administrative Resources, in 1990. He was instrumental in starting the National Association of Alternative Staffing. He and Carole moved their home to Austin,Texas, and raised three children, Michelle, Adrian, and Renée. "Big A" loved all outdoor activities and had a special passion for sports. He especially loved those in which his children were participants and University of Houston football. He also had a love for music, playing the piano for many years and becoming an accomplished pianist. He was a member of the Bentwater Men's Club and loved a long round of golf with friends, a good poker game, and getting together with his many friends and his Bentwater music group. Adrian was very involved in the Austin community as a youth football coach, a supporter of the Westlake High School Booster Club, and Chap Club. He was a member of the University of Houston Cougar Pride and strongly supported the student athletes at the University of Houston and the University of Houston School of Pharmacy. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ronald. He is survived by his loving wife Carole of 57 years, his children Michelle Piperi Board, Adrian Piperi Jr. and wife Elizabeth, Renée Piperi Knight and husband Preston, eight grandchildren: Thomas Board III and wife Taylor, Ashton Board, James Board, Adrian Piperi III, Patrick Piperi, Lillie Piperi, Caroline Knight, and William Knight, and one great grandchild, Thomas Board IV, his sister in law, Modie Piperi, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Adrian's life will be held on December 2nd, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 8227 County Rd 205, Plantersville, Tx. There will be a Rosary at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 am. A reception will be held in the Parish Hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to . , 866-458-3454, St. Jude Gift Funds: Adrian Piperi Adrian James Piperi passed away on November 15, 2019. Adrian was a man of integrity, honesty, kindness, loyalty and generosity. We will miss his great sense of humor, his "Big A" laugh and his larger than life personality. Adrian was born in Galveston, Texas, on July 16, 1938, to Irma Colucci Piperi and Anthony Piperi. He graduated from Kerwin High School and went on to the University of Houston where he earned a degree in Pharmacy and worked as a pharmacist in Houston, Tx. He married his wife Carole in 1962. Adrian took a job with UpJohn Pharmaceuticals where he worked for 20 years. He continued his professional career as an entrepreneur and started his staff leasing company, Administrative Resources, in 1990. He was instrumental in starting the National Association of Alternative Staffing. He and Carole moved their home to Austin,Texas, and raised three children, Michelle, Adrian, and Renée. "Big A" loved all outdoor activities and had a special passion for sports. He especially loved those in which his children were participants and University of Houston football. He also had a love for music, playing the piano for many years and becoming an accomplished pianist. He was a member of the Bentwater Men's Club and loved a long round of golf with friends, a good poker game, and getting together with his many friends and his Bentwater music group. Adrian was very involved in the Austin community as a youth football coach, a supporter of the Westlake High School Booster Club, and Chap Club. He was a member of the University of Houston Cougar Pride and strongly supported the student athletes at the University of Houston and the University of Houston School of Pharmacy. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ronald. He is survived by his loving wife Carole of 57 years, his children Michelle Piperi Board, Adrian Piperi Jr. and wife Elizabeth, Renée Piperi Knight and husband Preston, eight grandchildren: Thomas Board III and wife Taylor, Ashton Board, James Board, Adrian Piperi III, Patrick Piperi, Lillie Piperi, Caroline Knight, and William Knight, and one great grandchild, Thomas Board IV, his sister in law, Modie Piperi, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Adrian's life will be held on December 2nd, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 8227 County Rd 205, Plantersville, Tx. There will be a Rosary at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 am. A reception will be held in the Parish Hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to . , 866-458-3454, St. Jude Gift Funds: Adrian Piperi

Published on yourconroenews.com from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Courier of Montgomery County Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.