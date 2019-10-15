Adrian Longoria of Willis, TX was called home on October 12, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1991 in Baton Rouge, LA. He had a nine-year career at Kroger in customer service, which allowed his passion for helping others to flourish. He impacted and inspired not only his coworkers, but many customers as well. Adrian had a gentle heart, his compassion and kindness radiated to all those that surrounded. He absolutely loved spending time with family and watching anything sports related; LSU football, New England Patriots, Houston Astros and Rockets where at the top of his list of the many teams.

Adrian graduated Willis High School in 2010. Even though he survived sudden cardiac arrest his junior year and had battled several health hurdles since, he always had a positive outlook on life and became an advocate for screening and early detection for heart health.

Adrian is survived by his wife Bianca; his parents Patrick and Ana Sharp and Guadalupe Longoria; paternal grandmother Delia Longoria; his brother and sister-in-law Mario and Ashley Granados; sister Anna Marie Longoria; nieces and nephews Ean, Elizabeth, Cruz, Adia, Stella M., Alec, Stella G., and Sophia. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Reynaldo and Rita Granados and paternal grandfather Roberto Longoria Sr.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made in memory of Adrian to the . https://www.heart.org/

A viewing will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 from 6-9pm at Conroe First Assembly of God. A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 19,2019 at Conroe First Assembly of God starting at 1 pm with refreshments to follow.

Conroe First Assembly of God; 3993 Interstate 45 North, Conroe, TX 77304