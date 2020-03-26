Agnes Georgia Backhus, born on February 22, 1922, passed away on March 25, 2020 at the age of 98.

We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from her during her many years. A loving mother and homemaker, Agnes was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. When Agnes's children were young, the phrase "stay-at-home-mom" didn't exist. It was usual for women to stay home with the children while their husbands worked. But even by the standards of the era, Agnes was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. Despite her large family Agnes always made time for everyone. She always provided support and love.

Preceded in death by her parents, John Bohuslar and Lillie Maretka, husband, George W. Backhus, daughter, Terri Jo Backhus and sister, Marie Bird. She is survived by her children, George H. Backhus, Ginger Backhus, John Backhus, Sandy Backhus, Ruth Backhus Anderson, Larry Backhus, Sherri Jo Backhus, Jim Backhus, Carol Backhus, her brothers and sisters, Willie Bohuslar, Bessie Scarpa, Lillian Bratcher, Johnnie Mae Greenwood and Kathy Hurst and numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Agnes requested an intimate burial and funeral not far from her home in Conroe. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days. For those who have known Agnes in her fruitful journey with us, know that she loved each and every one of you.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Montgomery County Food Bank, 1 Food for Life Way, Conroe, TX, 77385. Phone 936-271-8800 and mcfoodbank.org or email [email protected]

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com