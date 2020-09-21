1/
Agnes Black (Tough) Larsen
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes Black Tough Larsen, Aggie to her many friends she made and kept, Auntie Ag to her nephew Bruce's children. Aggie was a brave and adventurous girl, born in Detroit Michigan on May 20, 1934, to her Scottish-born parents, Stewart Smith Tough and MaryJane Quin Black, who immigrated to the United States following her dad's military service in WWI.

Aggie and her older brothers, Coulson and Stewart, tragically lost their dad when Agnes was less than a year old, but she was blessed to have a kind and considerate step-father when she turned nine. That's also when she met her oldest and dearest friend of 75 years, Sophie. They grew up together. Agnes spent so much time at Sophie's house that she began to understand Sophie's Greek-speaking parents. Sophie adored Agnes as did all of Agnes' many friends spread around the U.S. - Jackie, Nancy, Carol, Paula, David, Rosie, Roland, Amy, and her dear neighbors Robin and Kevin who lovingly fussed over Agnes. Agnes' friends and family brought her much fun and joy. Agnes married, taking her to Los Angeles in the 1950's. She remained there until 2004 where she was employed as a legal secretary greatly admired for her flawless spelling and grammar.

Agnes' adventurous spirit carried her on a solo mission to Scotland in search of cousins - and she found them. Agnes loved her Scottish heritage, even becoming a long-time member of a Scottish dancing group where she became dear friends of David and Rosie. She moved to Texas to be near her big brother who was like a father to her, Coulson, and his wife and her beloved sister-in-law, Colleen, in 2004. Her nephew Bruce and his daughters - Madison, Tara, Abby and Sydney - were an added attraction. Agnes immersed herself in her great-nieces' lives, enjoying their accomplishments, birthday dinners, Tara, Abby, and Sydney's talent shows, and Madison's 5-star dinners.

Agnes was a passionate and knowledgeable movie buff, especially a big fan of Louis Hayward. She was an even bigger sports enthusiast and loved her Detroit Pistons, Tigers and Lions. Agnes would come over to Bruce's house to watch the games and her passion and enthusiasm for Detroit Piston basketball infected her great-niece Tara with a love of basketball and Chauncey Billups. Agnes had a fabulous sense of humor, a joyful infectious laugh, a deep loyalty to her loved ones and friends, and just a great zest for life. She will be so missed. She was a member of The Woodlands Community Presbyterian Church.

Agnes is predeceased by her parents, brother Stewart, sister-in-law Colleen, precious niece Cindy. She is survived by her big brother Coulson Tough, whom she adored, her mischievous and caring nephew Bruce Tough and his wife, Diana, her four nieces Madison, Tara, Abby and Sydney, her sister-in-law Helen Tough, her nephew David Tough, her niece Allison McDonnell, her husband John McDonnell and two grand-nieces Katie and Kelly McDonnell, her sister-in-law June Larsen, and her cousins Norman Tough, his wife, Connie, and their daughter Iona, David Tough and Stewart Tough and families.

The family wishes to thank everyone who helped Agnes through her difficult last six weeks. A private service was held at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home and Cemetery. Please visit the online guestbook for Agnes at www.forestparkthewoodlands.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
9363215115
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved