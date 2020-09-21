Agnes Black Tough Larsen, Aggie to her many friends she made and kept, Auntie Ag to her nephew Bruce's children. Aggie was a brave and adventurous girl, born in Detroit Michigan on May 20, 1934, to her Scottish-born parents, Stewart Smith Tough and MaryJane Quin Black, who immigrated to the United States following her dad's military service in WWI.
Aggie and her older brothers, Coulson and Stewart, tragically lost their dad when Agnes was less than a year old, but she was blessed to have a kind and considerate step-father when she turned nine. That's also when she met her oldest and dearest friend of 75 years, Sophie. They grew up together. Agnes spent so much time at Sophie's house that she began to understand Sophie's Greek-speaking parents. Sophie adored Agnes as did all of Agnes' many friends spread around the U.S. - Jackie, Nancy, Carol, Paula, David, Rosie, Roland, Amy, and her dear neighbors Robin and Kevin who lovingly fussed over Agnes. Agnes' friends and family brought her much fun and joy. Agnes married, taking her to Los Angeles in the 1950's. She remained there until 2004 where she was employed as a legal secretary greatly admired for her flawless spelling and grammar.
Agnes' adventurous spirit carried her on a solo mission to Scotland in search of cousins - and she found them. Agnes loved her Scottish heritage, even becoming a long-time member of a Scottish dancing group where she became dear friends of David and Rosie. She moved to Texas to be near her big brother who was like a father to her, Coulson, and his wife and her beloved sister-in-law, Colleen, in 2004. Her nephew Bruce and his daughters - Madison, Tara, Abby and Sydney - were an added attraction. Agnes immersed herself in her great-nieces' lives, enjoying their accomplishments, birthday dinners, Tara, Abby, and Sydney's talent shows, and Madison's 5-star dinners.
Agnes was a passionate and knowledgeable movie buff, especially a big fan of Louis Hayward. She was an even bigger sports enthusiast and loved her Detroit Pistons, Tigers and Lions. Agnes would come over to Bruce's house to watch the games and her passion and enthusiasm for Detroit Piston basketball infected her great-niece Tara with a love of basketball and Chauncey Billups. Agnes had a fabulous sense of humor, a joyful infectious laugh, a deep loyalty to her loved ones and friends, and just a great zest for life. She will be so missed. She was a member of The Woodlands Community Presbyterian Church.
Agnes is predeceased by her parents, brother Stewart, sister-in-law Colleen, precious niece Cindy. She is survived by her big brother Coulson Tough, whom she adored, her mischievous and caring nephew Bruce Tough and his wife, Diana, her four nieces Madison, Tara, Abby and Sydney, her sister-in-law Helen Tough, her nephew David Tough, her niece Allison McDonnell, her husband John McDonnell and two grand-nieces Katie and Kelly McDonnell, her sister-in-law June Larsen, and her cousins Norman Tough, his wife, Connie, and their daughter Iona, David Tough and Stewart Tough and families.
The family wishes to thank everyone who helped Agnes through her difficult last six weeks. A private service was held at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home and Cemetery.