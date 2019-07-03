Alan Burl Caudle passed away on July 2, 2019, in Conroe, Texas at the age of 87. Funeral service will be held in the Hooper Chapel at First Baptist Church of Conroe, Friday, July 5, 2019 at 4 PM with Burl's son-in-law, the Rev. David Welch, officiating. Visitation will be held in the Hooper Chapel on Friday, July 5, 2019 beginning at 3 PM. Interment at Houston National Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Burl was born on August 26, 1931, and grew up in the Flatwoods community of Eastland County, Texas. He went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad in 1949 after graduating high school in Carbon, Texas and completing railroad telegraph school in Fort Worth. Despite an opportunity for deferment to become a train dispatcher, Burl enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1951 to proudly serve his country in Korea as part of the 176th Armored Field Artillery until July 1953. Following his military service, Burl married Janie Dutton. He worked as a telegraph operator, railroad agent, and train dispatcher, eventually becoming Chief Dispatcher in Amarillo, Texas. Burl was active throughout his adult life in the Baptist Church, serving as a deacon in three different communities and teaching Sunday School. He enjoyed playing golf, socializing with friends, being with family, and traveling with Janie. Burl taught his children the importance of love, courtesy, honesty, positive outlook, right choices, and respect for people of all races. Burl wants his descendants to know, "Life is good; you get out of it what you put in."

Burl is survived by his beloved wife Janie Caudle of almost 66 years. Burl is also survived by two sons, Richard and Brad, daughter B.J. Welch, siblings Clay Caudle and Myrna Olsen, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montgomery County Food Bank.