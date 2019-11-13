Al moved on from this earth to join his Heavenly Father on September 21, 2019. Born on July 24, 1943 in Texarkana, Arkansas. Al, as he was affectionately known by most, lived a life of great generosity, kindness and honesty. Having found the love, peace and joy he sought his entire life, he will be sorely missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents AJ and Viola Curry, his sisters Verna Curry and Shirley Hoyt. He is survived by his wife, Sue of Peoria, AZ and brother Clinton Curry of Austin, TX, daughter and son in law Cindy and Ron McIntire of McKinney, TX, son Greg Curry of Kennedale, TX, son and daughter in law Joe and Tiffany Hoyt Of Kingwood, TX, daughter Amanda Ratkovic of Chandler, AZ. Also survived by grandchildren Trey and Erin McIntire of McKinney, TX, Andy McIntire of Plano, TX, Ayden Curry of Kennedale, TX as well as great grand daughter, Barbara McIntire of McKinney, TX.

Al had a great love for the Lord and his family and friends. He was athletic as a young man and continued to enjoy outdoor sports into adulthood, becoming an avid golfer.

There will be a celebration of life service held on November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Conroe Bible Church located at 4491 I-45 North, Conroe, TX 77304.