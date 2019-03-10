Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Aline Arnold.

Dr. Aline Arnold of Conroe, Texas passed away February 4, 2019 at Vitas Hospice Hospital in The Woodlands, Texas. She was born April 7, 1931 in Haskell, Texas to Bert and Juanita Marchbanks. They moved from Haskell to Ellis County, Texas where Aline graduated from Ennis High School in 1948. She received an associates degree from Eastfield Jr. College and her Bachelors, Masters, and PhD from University of North Texas in Denton. Her unique interests were International Business and Health Care Administration. Aline was first married to William T. "Bill" Prestidge in 1949 and then to Walter Eugene "Gene" Arnold in 1969.

She served as a Hospital Administrator for Ennis Municipal Hospital following work as an Administrative Assistant at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. After receiving her PhD, she taught at University of North Texas, Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas and a move to Illinois University in Charleston. Thereafter, she retired and she and Gene moved to Conroe. Having worked since her teens and not ready to stop, she tool a volunteer position as Executive Director of Conroe Symphony Orchestra. This turned into a full-time commitment, and she loved every minute of it.

Dr. Arnold is preceded in death by her husband, Gene, and her parents. She leaves sister Gale Osmera, brother Doyle Marchbanks, daughter Teresa Prestidge of Ennis, Texas, step-son Hubert "Tex" Arnold of New York City, grandchildren Rebecca Whiteside, Kyle Anderson, and Robert Anderson. Lastly, fourteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandson.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00p at the Conroe Symphony Centre, 1500 N. Frazier St, Conroe Texas. Special guests include, Sal Viviano, and Tex Arnold.