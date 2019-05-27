Allen J. Reynolds, 55, of Conroe, TX. passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2019 with his wife of 30 years by his side. There will be a memorial service held at Kixstandz Icehouse in Conroe from 2-4 on Saturday, June 1st.

He was born on October 27, 1963 in Norwich, CT, the son of Robert and Carol Day. Allen was raised in Waldoboro, Maine and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1981.

Allen moved to Texas in 1983 where he started his career as a telephone splicer. His brother-in- law Bill Curtis trained him and he went on to work for Harold Runkle at Splicers, Inc, where he made a life-long friendship with Harold and his family. In 1988, Allen met his wife Donna. They eventually moved to Conroe where Allen continued his career as a splicer at various companies.

Allen had a passion for life. He lived every day on the edge enjoying adventures of any kind. He loved kayaking and sight-seeing in Maine with family, camping and tubing on the river with friends, watching his favorite Houston Texans play, enjoying stock car racing at the tracks and seeing Kyle Busch on tv every Sunday. His most recent adventure was at Crystal Beach with friends. Allen loved music and sitting by a camp fire with his closest friends. He was the life of every party, always smiling, laughing, and making jokes. He could make a bad day into a good one for anyone that he met. Although Allen did not have any children of his own, he had 6 God children that he adored and his pets were his kids. He will be remembered as being loyal, hard working, honest, loving, and most definitely funny,

Allen is predeceased by his dad Robert Day, his brother Alexander Reynolds, and his grandparents Carroll and Maxine Creamer.

He is survived by his mother Carol Day of Jefferson, ME, wife Donna Reynolds of Conroe, TX, sisters Kimberly Reynolds and Victoria Austin of Waldoboro, ME., brothers Robi Day, Troy Day, Bobby Day, and Daniel Overlock all of Maine. LeAnn, Eddie, and Billy Curtis as well as many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Life long friends are Robert and Sharon Flores, Mel Russell, Tim Humphries, Sanford Winchenbach, Judson Gilbert, Chris and Sue Jenkins and so many more. Godsons Justin and Jaycob Flores, Anthony Castillo, Michael and Kaleigh Austin, and Alex Day.