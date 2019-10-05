Allen Schultz (more affectionately known as "Paw" or "Paw Paw") of New Waverly Texas passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a hard-fought battle with Leukemia cancer.

Allen was born to Harry and Louise Schultz on June 21, 1941 in Westfield, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Beverley Schultz, his daughter Linda Quada and her husband Robert, His sons Charles Schultz and his wife Cassandra and Gary Schultz and his wife Michelle. He is also survived by four amazing grandchildren, Morgean, Rebecca, Mckayla and Casey.

Allen was a pillar to his community supporting his grandchildren's and their friend's local school activities as well as his favorite local breakfast hangouts. He was also a devout Christian and his weekly mission work was calling and talking to his immediate family members to insure they were attending church and if not, explain what was more important than missing.

One would also count themselves lucky if you were included on "Allen's Daily Phone Call" list. This call could be as simple as to check on the weather in your area, ask about the Astros, check on health issues of family members or simply just to Check In.

Visitation will be on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Conroe, TX. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to St. Mark Lutheran Church of Conroe.