Alma Viola Burrow, 91, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Born February 22, 1928, in Linden, Cass County, Texas, she was the daughter of Marshall Edwin Cromer (Bosh) and Frances Abbrigil Kay Cromer (Abbie).

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Kay Burrow of Conroe, two sons, Will Tom Burrow of Conroe, and Philip Earl Burrow and wife Linda Sue Burrow of Katy, a brother, Otho Cromer of Texarkana, Texas, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A special thanks to those who provided care and support for her and the family in her final years. Many thanks to Jennifer Coleman and Bobby Hightower for providing care for her at home. Cindy Wood for providing emotional support for the family, we could not have made it without her. The staff of Regent Care Center of Spring, Texas, and the Hospice workers who helped make her last days a little more comfortable.

Viola, as she preferred to be called, was a country girl thru and thru. Born in the deep piney woods of East Texas, she was extremely proud of her heritage. She knew how to plow a field with a mule and milk a cow. She claimed to have walked five miles to school each day to attend a one room school house. She graduated from Linden-Kildare High School, and attended business school in Tyler, Texas. After marrying Will Stanley Burrow in Linden, Texas, they moved to Austin, Tomball, Magnolia, and her final home was in Conroe. She worked as a waitress, owner of the Mimosa Lounge, and a Conroe ISD cook before retiring.

She was preceded in death by Will Stanley Burrow, Wanda Sue Burrow and Linda Jean Burrow Evans. She will be buried next to Linda Jean in Conroe.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas from 1:00pm to 2:00pm with the funeral service beginning at 2:00pm. The graveside service will immediately follow in Garden Park Cemetery.