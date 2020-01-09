Alma Braaten passed away peacefully January 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Alma was born November 19, 1926 in York, S.C. to Emanuel and Lena White. She graduated with a music degree from Columbia College, in Columbia, S.C. In 1946, Alma was in New York City when she met her soulmate and love of her life, Thomas F. Braaten. They celebrated their 72 nd wedding anniversary on December 27, 2019.

Alma was preceded in death by her father, Emanuel White, her mother Lena Porter, loving 2 nd father, Edward Porter, and her brother, Edward Porter, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Braaten, and 3 children, Tom Braaten, Jr. (Angelia), Teresa Wyckoff (Jim), and Bill Braaten (Michelle). Also surviving her are her grandchildren, Tom Braaten III (Kelly), Brad Braaten (Cindy), Kimberley Franek (Matthew), Cheryl Mallant (Clark Maxfield), Laura Beth Jackson (Clint), and Elizabeth Braaten, 7 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020.

The family wishes to express its heartfelt appreciation for the wonderful care received at Heartis Conroe.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Alma's memory to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.