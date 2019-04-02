Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Joyce McGlohn.

Alma Joyce McGlohn, age 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 6, 1929 in Bern, Kansas. At the age of 13, Joyce moved to Texas with her family. In 1955, she met and married her loving husband of 63 years, Joseph Wright. She is survived by her husband, their three children Melinda (Jim Green), Joni (Dick Kuriger), and Judd (Robin), eight grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

Joyce leaves behind a great legacy of love for family, love for friends, love for Jesus Christ, and of course...her beloved Astros.

A celebration of Joyce's life will be held Friday, April 5, at 3:00 p.m. at The Woodlands Christian Church, 1202 N. Millbend Drive, The Woodlands, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .