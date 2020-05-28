Alma Louise Shields Johnson, born March 22, 1937 in Montgomery, TX. Alma gained her Heavenly wings on May 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Gone, but never forgotten she will be truly missed. Visitation Friday 12-6 @ Colins & Johnson. Services will be held Saturday 12noon @ West Tabernacle Church, 1900 FM 2854 Rd, Conroe, TX., Rev A R Shelton, pastor, eulogist & officiant. Interment Montgomery Memorial Cemetery, Montgomery, TX.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 28 to Jun. 10, 2020.