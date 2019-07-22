Alma Burns, 94 of Conroe, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born November 8, 1924 in Spring, Texas to Ralph and Elizabeth Burroughs.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Cashner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 25 th at 12:00 pm at Conroe Church of Christ with burial to follow in Garden Park Cemetery.

Alma grew up in the Spring area, she was baptized at the age of 12 years old in Spring Creek. She graduated in 1942 from Kline High School as valedictorian. Alma enjoyed gardening, horseback riding, sewing, barbequing, and playing with her great grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Omro "O.L." Burns, children, Donna Rutledge, Joy Gillim, and Dennis Burns, seven brothers, and two sisters. Alma leaves behind her grandchildren, Cody Burns and wife Angie, Dean Brooks, Glenda Jo Rutledge, and Shannon Rutledge-Morning, great grandchildren Bradley and Bella Burns and numerous great grandchildren and other family members.

