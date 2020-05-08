Almarine Barrentine Pennington, 97, was called home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home in Conroe, TX. Born on October 16, 1922 in Cleveland, MS, she was the last living of 11 children born to William Jasper and Willie Coleman Barrentine. Preceding Almarine in death were John Howard Pennington, her husband of 55 years, 4 brothers, 6 sisters and her son-in-law, Floyd Bernero. She is survived by her three children, John Pennington, Jr. (Kay), Patricia Bernero, and Pam Pair (Johnny), 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Almarine and family moved to Philadelphia in 1959 and resided there until 2005. During those years, she faithfully served her church and community. She was a dedicated and loyal member of First Baptist Church where she served as Church Clerk, member of Chancel Choir and Senior Adult Choir, BALL president, Adult IV S.S. Associative Director, as well as serving and leading many committees. She loved her membership and leadership with the Futura Club, Business and Professional Women's Club, MFWC, GFWC, and Lydian Music Club, just to name a few. She was employed with the Bureau of Indian Affairs Choctaw Agency from 1958 to retirement in 1974. In December, 2005, Almarine moved to Conroe to live with her son and daughter-in-law who lovingly and faithfully cared for her. She became an active member of First Baptist Church of Conroe, the Debra Sunday School Class and Live Wires. Almarine was an epitome of a Proverbs 31 woman whose strong faith in God was evident in all areas of her life. She was a beautiful, loving and strong woman who unconditionally loved and devoted her life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her family, church, friends and Godly services. Almarine loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved traveling, especially going to visit her family. She always looked forward to visiting her nieces and nephews each summer and going to the Fair. Until we see our beloved Almarine again in Heaven, we will hold on to this verse - "May the Lord keep watch between you and me when we are away from each other." Genesis 31:49 (NIV) Even though we are apart, she will forever hold a special place in all of our hearts. "I thank my God every time I remember you." Philippians 1:3 (NIV) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Wee Care, 414 Pecan Avenue, Philadelphia, MS 39350 There will be private family services. To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 8 to May 21, 2020.