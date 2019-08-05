Almeta Albertson was born on September 2, 1928 in her home at Sharp, Louisiana and passed away August 3, 2019 at age of 91.

She married Kenneth Robert Albertson on July 7, 1951 and Kenneth preceded her in death in 2005. Almeta is survived by one son and three grandchildren. She is a member of Mim's Baptist Church since 2002. She and her husband were very active in the Lions Club. Almeta volunteered at Conroe Regional hospital for over 20 years.

In lieu of flowers, she asks that donations be given to Mim's Baptist Church, https://www.mimsbaptist.org/other-donations .

Thank you to all who helped and supported Almeta including Elmcroft Senior Care Center, Mim's Baptist Church, Conroe Regional Volunteers, Emcompass Hospice Care, and her friends and family.

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral service for Almeta Albertson will be held at the Cashner Colonial Chapel on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00am, with interment following at Garden Park Cemetery.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com