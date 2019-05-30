Amanda Deann Douglas went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019 at the age of 49, after fighting an unrelenting battle with an aggressive form of breast cancer. Deann was born on December 15, 1969 in Springfield, Illinois to parents, Jo Verne (Turner) and Oscar E. Tisdale. She is survived by her husband Charles; their two children, son, Lance (28) and his wife Hillary, and daughter, Danielle (20); brother David Tisdale and wife Melynda; brother Larry Tisdale and wife Toni; sister Elaine Ivey and husband Thomas; and nieces and nephews.

Above all else, Deann was a caregiver. She cherished her family and her children, putting them ahead of herself throughout her entire life. As a registered nurse, Deann cared for patients, during difficult times while working in pre- and post-surgery, and happier times, while working in labor/delivery and post-partum nursing. She was immensely generous with her time and energy and always gave more than she received. She was loved by everyone who knew her.

Despite moving regularly to follow her husband's oilfield career, Deann always became vested in her community, making lasting friendships with her neighbors, and finding meaningful work, loving her patients and her coworkers. Spending time with friends and family brought her much happiness.

Her relationship with Jesus Christ was a source of strength and peace to her throughout life and during her final days. Although she will be missed immensely, her family and friends know that they will be reunited with her one day.

A visitation for Amanda will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas. A celebration of life will occur the following day at 10:00 AM. A graveside service will occur Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Henderson, Texas with other members of the Douglas and Cole families. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or in Deann's honor.