Amelia A. Reeves, 92, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Pelican Bay Retirement Community in Beaumont, Texas.

Born on October 4, 1927 in Westfield, Texas to Joseph and Concepcion Aguilar, the family soon relocated to Huntsville, Texas where Amelia attended and graduated from Huntsville High School with the long term goal of becoming a Registered Nurse. Accepted into Houston's Memorial Hospital College of Nursing, Amelia graduated, passed her State Boards and became the Supervisor of Memorial Hospital's Operating Room Suites.

In 1951, Amelia married Jack Edward Reeves Sr., upon his return from a second enlistment in The U.S. Army. With the growth of the petrochemical industry in Southeast Texas, Jack and Amelia relocated to Jefferson County where they raised two children, Suzanne and Jack Jr.

Once settled, Amelia resumed her career, becoming school Nurse for the former Hughen School for Children in Port Arthur, Texas. She remained there until her husband's retirement when they returned to their original home in Huntsville, Texas.

Shortly thereafter, Amelia returned to Nursing, being employed by the UTMB, associated with The former Texas Department of Corrections. Retiring from the State, Amelia and Jack remained in Huntsville, caring for their parents until his death in 2012.

Upon her husband's death, Amelia relocated to Beaumont to be near family and friends and to resume her hobbies of sewing, quilting and painting.

Amelia's legacy will forever remain that of the consummate medical professional who always made those in her care, her ultimate priority. While deeply private in her own life, she expressed her love for others in her service to them and her family.

Amelia was preceded in death by her husband Jack and is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Strickland and husband Jon of Tyler, Texas; her son, Jack Reeves Jr. and wife Kelley of Port Neches, Texas; her sister, Hortencia Aguilar of Galveston, Texas; granddaughter Jennifer Burwell and husband Adam of Woodway, Texas; granddaughter Whitney Reeves of Joshua, Texas; grandson James Reeves and wife Shannon of Humble, Texas; 4 great grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews of whom she was so proud.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the staff and loving care-givers of Pelican Bay Retirement Community in Beaumont, Texas who are too numerous to list and, to her Hospice Nurse Sheri Ballance of Compassion Hospice, whose care and concern exceeded all expectations. We would also like to express our Thanks to Cashner Funeral Directors of Conroe and to Broussard's Mortuary of Beaumont for their compassionate assistance in fulfilling our Mother's wishes.

Because of the present restrictions on gatherings, a private service will be held on April 1, 2020 at Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe, Texas with Joseph Lee of Gulf Avenue Church of Christ officiating.

Because of Amelia's great love of children and animals, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to any charity which supports their care and protection.