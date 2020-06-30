Amos W. Oughton was born on January 5, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas "in the shade of the Alamo" to Daphyne and Amos W. Oughton, Sr. He passed away on June 28, 2020 in Willis, Texas with his wife holding his hand.

Amos grew up in El Paso, graduating EPHS and attending Texas Western College, now UTEP. As a third generation, he went to work for Southern Pacific Railroad as a fireman and engineer, then to Houston as Road Foreman of Engines and Manager of Eastern Region Safety, Rules and Training. After Retiring from the SP, now UP, he became a Consultant Operation Practices, Certified Expert Witness by the U.S. Supreme Court and Texas Supreme Court.

He was very active in his church, 1st United Methodist of Willis serving on many committees including the building of the family life center. He also served as Chairman ARB Montgomery County, Republican Precinct Chairman 22 and Northwest Chairman. He was a Mason for over 40 years including San Jacinto Lodge 106 where he was Master 2003, District Deputy Grand Master in 2007 and recipient of the Golden Trowel Award.

He enjoyed fishing and boating and his grandchildren; also giving back to his community from his younger days of coaching Boys Football and Baseball, Troup Cub Scout Master and later serving on Community Improvement Associations and committees. He was giving of his time and friendship.

Amos is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Nancy Oughton, sons; Rob and wife Minnie, and Tom and wife Susie, grandchildren; Tricia, Robert and wife Melissa, Dalton Homme and wife Ashley, and Meagan Kurtz and Shane Saxton, great grandchildren; Ethan and Emmersyn Oughton who lit up his life.

Special thanks and love to his care givers Kathy Rose and Theresa Lounder and to all the care givers and staff at Unlimited Care Cottages.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 1st United Methodist Church of Willis, Shriner's Hospital for Children or Knights Templar Eye Foundation.

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral service for Amos W. Oughton will be held at the Cashner Colonial Chapel on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00am. There will be a private family interment.