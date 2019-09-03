Amy S. Williams

Amy Spragins Williams born in Morgan City, Louisiana on May 19, 1974 died Sept 1, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. Daughter of William J. and Stephanie S. Williams, Mother to Tyler and Joey. She proudly served in the U S Navy as a Damage Control Firefighter on the USS Boxer and did one deployment. Gone too soon and will be greatly missed. No local service is planned. She will be buried, with full military honors, in the National Cemetery in Houston when arrangements can be completed. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her honor to Salvation Army or the Navy Relief Fund would be greatly appreciated by the family. Until Valhala!

