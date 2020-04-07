Andrew Dennis Artificavitch, our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed from this Earth on Saturday, March 21st.

Andrew was born in The Woodlands, Texas, the son of David and Emily Artificavitch. He was a "millennium baby" - born in the year 2000 - and the youngest of four siblings.

He grew up in Oak Ridge, TX and participated in Boy Scouts, football, and wrestling while growing up. He loved MMA and over the last two years was training in hopes to compete. He and his best friend Amos spent many hours since the 5th grade walking the train tracks, fishing, and hanging out. The thing he loved most was hanging out with his friends, especially his girlfriend, Connor.

His warm smile, caring heart, and love of laughter made him instantly likable by most and loved by many. He was known for helping and befriending everyone. His smile lit up a room and he was always cutting up and trying to make others laugh. It was hard to be mad at him because of his boyish charm and impish playfulness.

Grieving his loss is his father and mother, David and Emily Artificavitch; his sisters, Ashley Johnson and Stephanie Artificavitch; his brother Chris Artificavitch; nieces Laura and Hannah Johnson; Grandmother Claudia Bernardi; Grandfather and Grandmother Ret. Lt. Col. Dennis Brown and Ret. Lt. Col. Mina Brown, and many other family and friends.

Andrew will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Because of the Governor's Executive Order in response to COVID-19, which limits the amount of people gathering, a larger memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Andrew Artificavitch to Mosaics of Mercy, https://mosaicsofmercy.com/.

It will be the little things that you will remember - the quiet moments, the smiles, the laughter. And although it may seem hard right now, it will be the memory of these little things that help to push away the pain and bring the smiles back again. #staypositive