Andy was born on November 2, 1972 to Willie and Theresa Hoffart, who survive him and passed away on November 29, 2019 at the age of 47 at his home with his parents at his bedside. He is also survived by brother Jim Butz and wife Christina and his niece Kinley Butz, his aunt and godmother Janice Leck. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, three special people whom he loved and cherished dearly. They are Dorothy Swiech, Thomas Wagner, and Philip Wagner. Andy also leaves behind many family members and friends who supported him through his many years of health problems and who were always there for him. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents Ben and Margaret Hoffart, Tony and Lucy Goodney. His uncles Nordy Hoffart, Ken Leck, Eddie Witherspoon, Hugh Scarbrough, Keith Stubbs Sr., William Goodney and Floyd Goodney, his aunts Rosemary Scarbrough, Margie Stubbs, and Irene Witherspoon.

Andy was a very caring man who had a lot of faith. He never complained about the challenges he had to face and endure during his lifetime. He was an inspiration to many people. He worked for 20 years at Randalls and met a lot of lifelong friends through his employment, namely Shirley Turnbull, she was his dear friend.

Andy enjoyed fishing, hunting, pitching horseshoes, doing karate and especially playing dominoes. He was a "good son", who "fought the good fight, ran the race, and kept the faith".

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E. White oak Terrace Conroe, Texas, 77304. A funeral mass will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 109 N Frazier St, Conroe, TX 77301 . Interment will follow at Shepard Hill Cemetery in Willis, Texas.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Wagner, James Hignett, James Jordan, Mike Hoffart, Mike Scarbrough and Billy Baker.

Honorary pallbearers Philip Wagner, Anton Wagner, Bill Keller, and Bill Harrison