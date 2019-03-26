Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Holt.

Elizabeth Ann Holt, 80, was born on November 7, 1938 in Gibson, Tennessee, and went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. She loved the Lord and loved her family; her life was a testament to her faith and she exemplified grace in everything she did. She has been a blessing to many as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. On June 23, 1957, she married the love of her life Bill Holt, and they shared 52 years of happiness. Ann had a love for piano, puzzles, and the many friends she met along the way through her church family and travel club.

Ann was preceded in death and greeted at her homecoming by her husband Bill and granddaughter Beth, along with her parents, brothers, and sister.

Ann is survived by: her children, Cindy and Rodney Adams, Debbie and Ray Morris, and Mark and Debbie Holt; her grand-children and their spouses, Ray, Valerie, Paula, Matt, Lindsay, Travis, Tyler, and Cody; her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Brianna, Zackary, Aden, Ashtyn, Anna, Millie, Lukas, Chloe, Casen, Beckett, and Keiona; her brother Douglas January, many brothers and sisters in love, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

The family invites you for visitation 5:00pm-7:00pm Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe. Funeral services will be held 10:00am Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Cashner Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 1:00pm, Brookside Cemetery in Houston.